At 100 kmph, drunk DJ crashes into bike and footpath, killing 2

Drunk at the wheel, a 26-year-old disc jockey allegedly mowed down two men in Banashankari, South Bengaluru, late on Saturday night, police said.

Suhash Venkatesh, of Padmanabhanagar, was travelling in a Hyundai Creta with a female friend. Driving at over 100 km per hour, he lost control of the car and crashed into an oncoming motorcycle near the post office at 9th Main, Banashankari, around 11 pm, police quoted eyewitnesses as saying. The car then climbed the footpath and hit commercial boards before coming to a halt.

The accident claimed the lives of Ketharam, 40, a carpenter, and his assistant Keemaram, 20. Natives of Rajasthan and residents of Kaveri Nagar in Banashankari, they were returning home at the time of the accident. Ketharam was riding the two-wheeler with Keemaram was on the pillion.

The crash flung Keemaram into the air and smashed him on the footpath. Ketharam died on the spot while Keemaram succumbed to injuries at a hospital. Several people walking on the footpath had a narrow escape. Venkatesh, too, suffered injuries. When confronted by the crowd, he spoke to them rudely and dismissed them. This angered the crowd, and they beat him before calling the police.

Blood test

Police said Venkatesh was returning home after attending a party with a female friend when the accident occurred. A blood test confirmed that he was drunk at the wheel, police added.

He has been booked for rash driving or riding on public way and culpable homicide not amounting to murder. He will be arrested once he is discharged from hospital, said the Banashankari traffic police.

