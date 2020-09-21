Auto driver held with ganja near Tipu Sultan's armoury

H M Chaithanya Swamy
  • Sep 21 2020, 00:38 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2020, 00:45 ist

Three people have been arrested for peddling drugs and 6.5 kg of ganja seized from them in separate raids recently, police said.

Among them was an auto-rickshaw driver who was allegedly caught with 1.5 kg of ganja, worth Rs 70,000, near Tipu Sultan’s armoury in KR Market, central Bengaluru. Kalasipalya police believe Vijay, 24, a resident of Vijayanagar, was peddling the contraband on his three-wheeler. He has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

In the other case, police arrested Chandan Thakur, 24, and Mukhesh Singh, 25, residents of Byadarahalli, and reportedly seized around 5 kg of ganja, a bike, a mobile phone and cash from them. Police believe the suspects were trying to sell ganja to the public at Lingadheeranahalli. The duo has also been booked under an NDPS Act.

