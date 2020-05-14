Auto driver stabs trio after objections over phone call ends in fight

A man is on the run after stabbing three students, as his objections over one of them talking on the phone too loudly escalated into a scuffle.

Bandepalya police have registered an attempted murder case against Manjunath, an auto driver, for the incident that took place in Muneshwaranagar near Hosapalya on Monday night.

The police said Manjunath had hurt Sunny Satyam (25) and his roommates Rajeeva Rathnam and Ravi Rathnam, both 22, over the altercation that happened after Satyam passed by Manjunath’s house talking to his father on the phone and the latter pushing him away saying he was talking loudly.

In the ruckus, Satyam’s mobile tumbled to the ground, triggering heated arguments between the neighbours. Satyam told his roommates Rajeeva and Ravi — who are brothers and fellow students with him at a private college doing a diploma course — about the incident. The trio confronted Manjunath over the way he behaved with Satyam.

An angry Manjunath told the trio he would teach them a lesson, ran inside his house and came back with a knife. He allegedly stabbed Satyam in the chest and abdomen, while ripping Ravi’s left hand and slashing Rajeeva’s back. Local people rushed the trio to a nearby hospital, where they are said to be out of danger, an investigating officer said.

“The hospital staff alerted us about the incident,” the officer said. “We have registered a case based on Satyam’s complaint.”