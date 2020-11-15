Ayyappa Dore murder: 3-month bail for Alliance varsity ex-chancellor Sudhir Angur

The Karnataka High Court has granted bail to Sudhir Angur, former chancellor of Alliance University, for the murder of Ayyappa R Dore, who was serving as the V-C of the varsity. The bail, granted on medical grounds, is for three months.

Sudhir was arrested in October 2019 and has been in judicial custody since. The high court had dismissed the bail petition filed by Sudhir in August 2020. He moved the high court again after his fresh application seeking bail on medical grounds was rejected by the trial court.

C V Nagesh, senior counsel appearing for Sudhir, produced a letter dated November 2, 2020, from the Chief Medical Officer of Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara to the jail superintendent about the petitioner's health condition.

Nagesh contended that Sudhir is suffering from a heart ailment and has been advised to undergo a CT coronary angiogram. The petitioner requested bail for a period of six months.

Special Public Prosecutor C H Hanumantharaya filed a memo stating that the bail may be granted for two to three months.

Bail conditions

Justice P S Dinesh Kumar allowed the petition and granted bail for a period of three months on executing a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh with two sureties for the like sum. The court said the computation of the three-month period shall be made from the date of the release.

The court also directed the petitioner to surrender his passport, gun licence and weapon before the station house officer of the RT Nagar police station. If the petitioner does not possess any weapon, he shall file an affidavit to that effect before the trial court.

Dore was found murdered on the night of October 15, 2019 at HMT Ground near his house. The prosecution case is that there has been a long-standing dispute between brothers Sudhir Angur and Madhukar Angur on the rights over the Alliance University.

According to the charge sheet, Sudhir got Dore eliminated because he was working in Madhukar's favour.