Baby's decomposed body found in sump

The decomposed body of a newborn was found in the cellar water sump at an abandoned building in Vidyaranyapura on Tuesday.

Following an alert from the control room, assistant sub-inspector Srinath from the Vidyanayapura police station, along with other Hoysala patrolmen, visited the under-construction building and recovered the body in the cellar water sump.

The building belongs to one Disha Chowdary, from Singapura near Ashraya Layout in Vidyaranyapura. Police suspect that the child was thrown into the sump three to four days ago. The body was decomposed so much that police found it impossible to identify the baby’s gender.

Police have shifted the body to MS Ramaiah Hospital and are waiting for the post-mortem report to determine the baby's gender. No CCTV footage of the area is available. "We are questioning people living in the sheds and checking hospital records for newborns in the past week," a police officer said.