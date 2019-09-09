Backache drives IFS officer to suicide

A 52-year-old Indian Forest Service officer allegedly committed suicide in his Yelahanka home on Sunday morning.

The victim has been identified as Awatar Singh, working as Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest. Singh, a native of Haryana, was a 1990 batch officer. He worked at the forest resource management section in Aranya Bhavan, Malleswaram.

Singh lived with wife and two children in a flat on the fourth floor in Prestige Monte Carlo residential apartment. His elder son is a second year engineering student, while his daughter is in Class 9.

After a stint in many parts of Uttara Kannada district and other places, Singh was transferred to Bengaluru on July 23.

The Yelahanka police said Singh worked on Saturday and went for a walk on Sunday morning. He returned around 8 am and went to his room after breakfast. His wife Mandeep Kaur knocked on the door as she wanted to serve him coffee, but found no response.

Mandeep called out to her son, who broke open the door with help from the neighbours and found Singh hanging from the ceiling.

Following the mahazar (spot inspection), the Yelahanka police shifted the body to the Ambedkar Hospital for autopsy. They said they would come to know the cause of death once they get the postmortem report.

Inquiries revealed that Singh was depressed due to severe backache that may have forced him to take the extreme step. The police, however, did not find any death note in Singh’s room.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Bhimashankar S Guled said Singh died around 10.30 am. A case of unnatural death has been registered at the Yelahanka New Town police station and investigations are on.

Singh’s body has been handed over to his family, who have taken the remains to his native Yamunanagar in Haryana.