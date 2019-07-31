Bangladeshi man caught with Indian passport

Immigration officials at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) arrested a Bangladeshi man trying to board a flight to Malaysia with an Indian passport on Friday.

Soyel Sekh, 26, from Nilphamari in Bangladesh, allegedly sneaked into India in 2012, crossing the Sathkira border. He settled in Purba Medinipur, West Bengal, and rented a house. Later, he used the residential address to obtain Aadhaar and PAN.

He procured a passport from the Passport Office, Kolkata, before migrating to Tamil Nadu to work at a factory for three years. Sekh told immigration that a Delhi tout, Anand, helped him get a tourist visa and ticket from Bengaluru to Malaysia for Rs 35,000. He planned to stay in Malaysia with his kin there.

Sekh was booked under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act and the Passport Act, and was remanded to judicial custody. Efforts are on to nab Anand.