Bangladeshi national held for illegal stay

A Bangladeshi national was arrested by the CCB sleuths for illegally staying in the country, and for getting a PAN card, Aadhaar card, voter’s ID and passport using forged documents.

The accused, Anik Mohammed Iktear-Uddin (35), had come to Bengaluru on an education visa in 2003. In 2010, he completed his studies and was supposed to return to Bangladesh, but continued staying in the city without renewing his visa. Using his bank passbook, he forged documents and was able to apply for the PAN card, Aadhaar card, voter’s ID and an Indian passport.

The women and narcotics squad of the CCB received a tip-off about him, following which the CCB sleuths raided his house and arrested Anik and seized all his documents. He was handed over to the Bharathi Nagar police.

The police said Anik married a Bengalurean and was living like an Indian citizen. He was taken into custody. He has been booked under the Foreigners Act and Passport Act.