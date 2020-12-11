Bank employee syphoned off Rs 10 lakh from customer accounts

The Tilaknagar police have registered a cheating case against a private bank employee who allegedly swindled Rs 10 lakh from two customers of Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd. Bank manager Shyam Kumar K J filed a complaint against the accused employee Vaishnav K A, a resident of Vallabha Nagar in the city.

Kumar told police that Sindhu S Upadhya, a bank customer, complained to the bank that her fixed deposit (FD) amount had been transferred to her savings account and was later transferred to other accounts without her knowledge.

Sindhu had deposited Rs 5 lakh in an FD on August 8. The fund was liquidated in a few weeks and the money was transferred to her account.

Preliminary investigation by the bank revealed that Vaishnav processed the FD formalities when Sindhu wanted to change her mobile number.

He gave her an application form to fill and when entering her information into the computer, he gave his number instead of hers. He later transferred the FD amount to her savings account and from there to his personal account.

Bank officials also found that Vaishnav had also taken the Rs 5 lakh FD amount belonging to another customer, Ishitha P. An investigating officer said police have registered a case of criminal breach of trust and cheating against Vaishnav and are probing further.