Bank manager held for diverting Rs 5.7 cr to 30 accounts

A bank manager, who illegally diverted Rs 5.7 crore to 30 different accounts, was arrested by the Hanumanthanagar police on Wednesday. Police have taken Harishankar, branch manager of Indian Bank, Hanumanthanagar branch, into custody.

A case was registered against Harishankar, assistant bank manager Kausalya Jerai and clerk Muniraju on June 17 based on the complaint filed by D S Murthy, zonal manager of Indian Bank.

A woman customer, who deposited Rs 1.3 crore in the bank, recently took Rs 75 lakh loan by submitting documents. The suspects tampered with documents to divert Rs 5.7 crore as overdraft in multiple installments between May 13 and 19.

Noticing too many overdrafts during a probe, bank officials found that the amount was diverted to 28 different bank accounts in West Bengal and two accounts in Bengaluru.