Bar customer, employers share woman’s nude pics with fiancé

Friendship with the customer of a bar and restaurant has proved costly for a 22-year-old woman, as the man and her employers at the bar have shared her nude pictures with her fiancé and her family.

In her complaint to the Bommanahalli police, Anu (name changed), a resident of Garavebavipalya, said she worked in a dance bar and restaurant in Kolkata.

She met a customer in December 2018 who introduced himself as Stallon Wood. The duo became friends in a couple of days, exchanged their phone number and began calling and chatting. The duo also became friends on Facebook and other social media platforms.

Anu accepted Wood’s love proposal as she liked him. During chats, Wood forced her to take nude pictures of herself, promising that he would not share them with anyone. She sent him some nude pictures and also made video calls. But Wood had shared her nude pictures with her employers Arindam Sarkar and Iqbal.

On January 19, Sarkar and Iqbal shared her nudes with her fiance and also sent the same to her family members, prompting Anu to file a police complaint against the duo and Wood.

An investing official said Anu has an issue with her employers and they are exploiting her. “We have taken up the case under the Information Technology Act and making efforts to nab them,” he said.