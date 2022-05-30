Basavanagudi police track down burglary suspect in a day

Basavanagudi police catch burglary suspect in a day

The suspect was previously arrested in burglary cases but had secured bail

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 30 2022, 00:18 ist
  • updated: May 30 2022, 01:06 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Acting at breakneck speed, police in Basavanagudi tracked down a 31-year-old man who allegedly stole gold and silver jewellery and mobile phones, all worth Rs 18 lakh from a flat.

The burglar sneaked into Ramachandra Koulagi's flat in the Divya Regency apartment complex on May 27. He reached for the door lock through the window and broke it. Once inside, he broke into cupboards and stole the jewellery as well as the phones. Koulagi lodged a police complaint the same day.

Basavangudi police inspector Subramanya Swami M L and his team tracked down the suspect, identified as Mohammed Sadiq, of City Market, on Saturday. The arrest helped the police recover 330 grams of gold jewellery, 2.61 kg of silver jewellery and two mobile handsets, all worth Rs 18 lakh.

Police said the suspect was illiterate and had lost his parents 18 years ago. A native of Kanakanangadi, Mangaluru, he came to Bengaluru for employment and started working as a cleaner at a lodge in City Market.

He was previously arrested in burglary cases but had secured bail, police said.

