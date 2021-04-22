BBMP admits to shortage of ICU beds

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Wednesday admitted that the city is facing a severe shortage of ICU beds, while there are still 1,400 beds yet to be occupied at different hospitals.

“Our talks with the private hospital managements until Tuesday night resulted in getting about 7,000 beds,” Gupta said in a media interaction. “While 5,600 of the beds have been allocated, 1,400 beds are still available for Covid-19 patients. We have a shortage of ICU beds and we need to consciously increase ICU bed capacity.”

The chief commissioner said the existing 7,000-bed capacity will be increased to 11,000 in two to three days. “People need not rush to hospitals when they test positive for Covid-19,” he said. “A majority of people don’t have symptoms and they can be easily treated at home.”