BBMP Home Guard held for extorting Rs 1k from couple at Kundalahalli Lake

Following a tweet made by a woman identified as Arsha Latif alleging that a policeman extorted Rs 1,000 from her recently when she was sitting in Kundalahalli Lake with her male friend, the police have detained a home guard attached with BBMP. A case is being registered against the home guard of ITI Colony unit, Manjunath Reddy V, 47, for extorting money from Latif and her friend in the guise of a policeman.

Traumatic experience during visit to BLR. During afternoon, on 29/1/23 my male friend & I visited Kundanahalli Lake to sit in the shade & enjoy the view. A cop started clicking our pictures and started harassing us that we did not have the 'permission' to sit there (1/6) pic.twitter.com/4KKMOT0ny7 — Arsha Latif (@ArshaLatif) January 30, 2023

According to Latif's tweet, she along with her male friend were sitting in the shade and enjoying the view of the lake on January 29. A man in khaki introduced himself as a policeman, walked to the couple and clicked their photos and harassed them saying that they don't have permission to sit there.

He questioned them about their jobs, home town and the purpose of their visit to the lake. He asked them to accompany him to the police station and pay a fine for sitting by the lake without permission. He alleged they were smoking and finally let them go after taking Rs 1,000 through a digital payment application.

S Girish, deputy commissioner of police (Whitefield) said, "We have detained Reddy and further interrogation is on. He is not a policeman nor he is attached to the police department."

Latif's tweet came to the notice of the police on Tuesday morning. They immediately swung into action. With the help of the photo of the bike, the police traced Reddy. Police have also gotten in touch with Latif and have taken the details of the incident and the amount paid by her male friend through UPI.

Since Reddy was in Khakhi Latif and her friend believed that he was a policeman.