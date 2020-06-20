BBMP marshals collect Rs 2 lakh in fines for safety violations

The BBMP has continued to fine people for failing to wear face masks and maintain social distancing.

On Friday alone, the civic body fined 1,189 people and collected Rs 2.28 lakh. BBMP marshals and officials slapped a fine of Rs 200 on 1,040 citizens for failing to wear a mask. They also fined 49 people for not following social-distancing norms.

BBMP health officials and marshals inspected hotels and restaurants in Koramangala and fined four of them for not scientifically disposing of garbage. They have been fined Rs 52,000, said D Randeep, BBMP’s special commissioner (solid waste management).