BBMP official, private agent caught taking bribe

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 04 2023, 02:53 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2023, 04:56 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Lokayukta police caught a BBMP first-division assistant (FDA) and a private individual taking a bribe on Tuesday. 

A team of Lokayukta cops led by Lokayukta superintendent of police Ashok B V caught the duo and arrested them under the Prevention of Corruption Act. 

Kiran Kumar, 24, a resident of HSR Layout, approached the Lokayukta police on Tuesday and lodged a complaint against Pattanashetty, Assistant Director of Town Planning (ADTP), Bommanahalli division, BBMP; Krishna, FDA, ADTP officer, Bommanahalli division; and an agent identified as Ravi for demanding a bribe of Rs 26 lakh to reduce the official fee amount to issue the occupancy certificate (OC) to a commercial complex in HSR Layout.

The property is owned by Kumar's employer, Padmavathi T. 

The officials bargained with Kumar through Ravi and settled for R 3 lakh to issue the OC. Kumar paid them Rs 96,500 on January 1. He took the rest of the money (Rs 2,03,500) to Krishna and Ravi on Tuesday evening. When the bribe was changing hands, Lokayukta police caught Pattanashetty and Ravi. 

