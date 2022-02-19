BBMP officials accused of misusing SC/ST welfare funds

DSS state president C S Raghu said out of Rs 90 crore reserved for welfare programmes, Rs 20 crore has been released

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 19 2022, 00:45 ist
  • updated: Feb 19 2022, 03:21 ist
Members of the Dalit Sangharsha Samithi staged a protest at the BBMP head office on Friday. DH Photo/B K Janardhan

Members of the Dalit Sangharsha Samithi (DSS) have accused BBMP officials of misusing funds meant for SC/ST communities’ welfare.

DSS state president C S Raghu said out of Rs 90 crore reserved for welfare programmes, Rs 20 crore has been released based on fake bills and substandard works in 149 projects. “We have complained against the misuse of funds to the Technical Vigilance Cell under the Commissioner (TVCC),” Raghu said.

He said DSS had brought the matter to the knowledge of Additional Chief Secretary Rakesh Singh as well.

“The TVCC report confirmed the allegations and had directed the authorities to take action against officials involved. We had brought this to the notice of the additional chief secretary earlier this month.”

No action has been taken so far. “It looks like the BBMP is shielding corrupt officials. So, legal action must be initiated against the BBMP’s top officials,” Raghu said.  

