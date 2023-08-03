BBMP staff arrested for taking bribe

Lokayukta police said Arun Kumar of Machohalli filed a khata transfer/change application at the BBMP ward office at Karisandra, Banashankari.

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 03 2023, 00:20 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2023, 02:18 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Lokayukta police on Wednesday arrested two BBMP employees for taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh for a khata-related work. The main suspect, a BBMP revenue inspector, is absconding. 

Lokayukta police said Arun Kumar of Machohalli filed a khata transfer/change application at the BBMP ward office at Karisandra, Banashankari. The revenue inspector, Rajgopal, demanded Rs 1.25 lakh and asked for Rs 1 lakh as the first instalment. 

Rajgopal sent two of his subordinates — FDA Raghavendra and data entry operator Suresh — to collect the money from Kumar behind Ganapati Temple in Jayanagar. 

Kumar filed a complaint with the Lokayukta police, who decided to lay a trap. The cops caught Raghavendra and Suresh when they turned up to take the money from Kumar. Rajgopal has absconded, according to the Lokayukta police. 

All three have been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act. 

