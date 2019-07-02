BBMP staffer booked for assaulting officer

A BBMP employee was booked for assaulting a revenue officer of the BBMP and misbehaving with his wife at the parking lot of the civic body’s head office on Saturday.

The incident happened on Saturday around 9 pm at the two-wheeler parking area.

According to the complaint, Dinesh (30), a D group employee in an inebriated state started assaulting Dhananjaya. When his wife came to his rescue, Dinesh allegedly misbehaved with her as well.

Dhananjaya had warned Dinesh not to come to the office drunk but he never heeded the warning. Dinesh also threatened to kill Dhananjaya.

Halasuru Gate Police booked Dinesh under IPC sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty).