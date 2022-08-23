BBMP staffer, friend held for misappropriating funds to the tune of Rs 14 lakh

A 39-year-old man working as a second division assistant (SDA) attached to the BBMP and his woman friend have been arrested for allegedly misappropriating Rs 14 lakh belonging to the office of the executive engineer (Electricity), Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike.

Preliminary investigations reveal that Prakash M K, a resident of Thanisandra and SDA with the BBMP’s Byatarayanapura office, and his friend Kanchana, 30, a resident of Yelahanka New Town and a beautician by profession, misappropriated funds between November 11, 2021, and August 18, 2022.

The incident came to light recently when Executive Engineer Rajendra Naik found discrepancies in the money withdrawn from his official account and the account book maintained in his office.

After an internal probe, Naik filed a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant against Prakash and Kanchana.

The chief chartered accountant audited Naik’s office on July 4 and his staff was supposed to submit account documents to the audit.

Naik asked Prakash several times to submit the documents, but Prakash did not do so and went on leave without notice.

Naik suspected something fishy and took a statement from his office’s official bank account. On verifying the statement, he found that Prakash had unauthorisedly transferred Rs 14,07,822 to his account and a bank account belonging to Kanchana.

Based on his complaint, the duo was arrested. Police found Prakash had spent the money on purchasing gold jewellery and to lead a lavish life.