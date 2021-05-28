BBMP war room worker blocked beds, friend sought bribe

A staffer in the BBMP's South Zone Covid war room is among two people arrested in the hospital bed allotment scam.
Varun S, 20, one of several employees who worked the phone lines in the war room, allegedly shared patients' contact numbers with a friend named Yeshwanth Kumar M, 21, who then acted as a broker to book hospital beds in exchange for money. Kumar would make phone calls to the patient or their family members and demand the bribe, said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime).
The men were caught by the CCB on Wednesday evening, said a senior police officer. Varun had continued blocking beds for money after the scam was "exposed" by BJP MP L S Tejasvi Surya and three MLAs during a raid on the South Zone war room on May 4.
Read | 'Kingpin' in Bengaluru bed allotment scam arrested
The CCB has taken both Varun and Yeshwanth into custody. "We are questioning them about the number of beds they blocked and the money they demanded from each patient. We will also question the staff at a few hospitals," another senior officer said.
Eleven people have so far been arrested in the scam. On Tuesday, police arrested Babu, 34, an aide of the BJP MLA, M Satish Reddy, for "masterminding" the scam. Incidentally, Reddy was among the MLAs who had accompanied Surya during the "exposé".
The officer said they had received "some important information" from Babu that would help crack the case.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
'Solo trip': Aircraft flies one man to Dubai for Rs 18K
Does Covid-19 really affect your heart?
Four reasons to look forward to Huma's 'Maharani'
Sri Lanka braces for beach pollution as ship burns
Lunar Eclipse: How to watch in case you missed it
Priests pray to 'Corona Devi' for mercy from pandemic
Instagram, FB allows users to hide likes: How it works