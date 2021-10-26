BDA engineer, surveyor 'demand Rs 5 lakh bribe'

BDA engineer, surveyor 'demand Rs 5 lakh bribe' to allow house construction

The engineer in question is Manjunath, the AEE for RT Nagar

HM Chaithanya Swamy
HM Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 26 2021, 01:22 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2021, 03:35 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

An assistant executive engineer in the Bangalore Development Authority ganged up with a surveyor to demand a bribe for building construction. 

Both of them were reportedly caught red-handed by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday. 

The engineer in question is Manjunath, the AEE for RT Nagar. He had visited a construction site in HRBR Layout and asked the person in charge to stop the work forthwith and meet the BDA’s RT Nagar surveyor, Jayaram. When the person met Jayaram, he asked him to fork out Rs 5 lakh as bribe to continue the work. 

The HRBR Layout resident approached the corruption watchdog. ACB officers decided to lay a trap and asked him to pay Jayaram Rs 2 lakh in person. Jayaram was thus caught red-handed and detained for questioning. Based on his information, police arrested Manjunath. 

The ACB also found papers related to the site from the pair’s workplace. 

