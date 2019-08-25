BE grad dupes medical & engg aspirants, held

A 32-year-old engineering graduate has been arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths on Saturday for allegedly cheating several medical and engineering aspirants on the pretext of getting them seats in reputed colleges.

The accused, Mukesh Kumar, is a resident of Devanahalli and a native of Bihar, the police said.

According to the police, Mukesh Kumar, along with his partner Prabhat, had been running the Future Education Consultancy Pvt Ltd in Hennur for the past year.

The duo used to lure medical and engineering seat aspirants by promising admissions to reputed colleges across the country.

Mukesh, who is an engineering graduate, failed to land a job and decided to make a living by cheating students.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused got a few students admitted into engineering colleges on commission basis under the management quota. Soon he became popular and people, especially from North India, started to contact him seeking seats for professional courses under management quota.

Unable to fulfil the demands, the accused who had already collected the money, went underground. Following complainants from many aggrieved aspirants, the police arrested the accused.

The police are now on the lookout for Mukesh’s associates who are on the run.