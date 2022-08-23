Beautician attempts to exchange fake currency, arrested  

Tilak Nagar police have arrested a 36-year-old beautician who presented counterfeit currency bills at a bank and are tracing the source of the fake notes.

Beautician Sheela, residing in Ashwath Katte Road in Old Gurappanapalya, has been arrested based on a complaint by Nagaraja Udupa M V, an employee of the Karnataka Bank, Jayanagar 9th Block branch.

Udupa stated in the complaint that Sheela walked into the bank at 3.45 pm on August 16 posing as an account holder. She informed the bank staff that she needed to exchange Rs 100 notes and handed over 117 notes.

She gave them 50 notes bearing serial number 2VU 538839, 35 notes bearing serial number 2VU 538840, and 32 notes bearing serial number 2VU 538841.

Finding the notes to be counterfeit, the staff asked Sheela to produce her proof of identity. She presented a photocopy of her Aadhaar card.

The staff informed her that the notes she presented were counterfeit. Sheela panicked on hearing it and fled. Udupa later filed a complaint.

"A case has been registered against Sheela under the IPC Sections 489B (using as genuine, forged or counterfeit currency notes) and IPC 489C (possession of forged or counterfeit currency notes),” a senior officer said. “Sheela was arrested based on the clues taken from the bank’s CCTV footage. She is taken into police custody for further investigation."