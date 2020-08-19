Beautician hacked to death in Mangammanapalya

Two unidentified men hacked a 40-year-old beautician to death at her home in Mangammanapalya near Bandepalya in Southeast Bengaluru in the early hours of Monday.

Preliminary investigations by Bandepalya police revealed that the deceased Geetha’s neighbour Shankarappa woke up early in the morning by the sound of people rushing down the stairways. Suspecting something odd, he found two people running away and rushed to Geetha’s house.

Two other people claiming to be staffers at a hospital joined Shankarappa and took Geetha to hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

Investigations revealed Geetha, who ran a beauty parlour in HSR Layout, developed differences with her husband and son two years ago and has since been living alone. The suspect is among people known to Geetha.