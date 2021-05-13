Bed allotment scam: Hospital marketing executive held

Bed allotment scam: Hospital marketing executive held

Sources said Anthony used his links at the war room and got beds allotted, while also offering reserved beds for walk-in patients for nearly Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000

H M Chaitanya Swamy
H M Chaitanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 13 2021, 04:18 ist
  • updated: May 13 2021, 08:00 ist
Anthony, marketing executive of Sapthagiri Hospital. Credit: Special Arrangement

The Central Crime Branch police team headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Nagaraj probing the bed allotment scam has arrested one more person working at a private hospital.

Anthony, marketing executive of Sapthagiri Hospital, got beds allotted to Covid-19 patients by receiving money, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said.

Sources said Anthony used his links at the war room and got beds allotted, while also offering reserved beds for walk-in patients for nearly Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000. From their preliminary investigations, police have learnt that Anthony organised beds for 20 patients.

“We are verifying his call details records and retrieving messages from his mobile phone to find out who he was in contact with and how many beds he has allotted for the patients till his arrest,” a senior officer said.

8th arrest in scam

With Anthony’s arrest, the number of people involved in the scam in police custody has gone up to eight, including two doctors and war room staff. Police are continuing to verify the data they acquired from all the war rooms.

Bengaluru
BBMP
COVID-19
Coronavirus

