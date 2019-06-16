Bengal man held for peddling drugs

Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths raided a house in Parappana Agrahara on Friday, arresting a 27-year-old Bengali man for peddling the psychotropic drug Yaba.

Based on a tipoff, a police team raided the house in Erappa Reddy Layout in Parappana Agrahara and arrested Jahangir Ghazi. They recovered 1,000 tablets weighing 103 gm, worth Rs 10 lakh, from the man. Ghazi told the police that he sourced the drugs through his contacts in Kolkata. He brought the drugs to the city a month ago to sell to his clients, comprising mainly of students and professionals.

Ghazi told the police that he was selling each tablet for Rs 600 to Rs 900 to his clients, depending on the demand.

Yaba, popularly known as the madness drug or Nazi speed, is a blend of caffeine and methamphetamine, otherwise known as crystal meth.

In a different case, the north division police held a special drive to arrest 27 people peddling marijuana. They recovered 9.3 kg of drugs.

The police said the peddlers ranged from students to school dropouts, auto drivers and mechanics. They were involved in peddling drugs for several months to earn some quick money.

A senior official said the police have filed as many as 19 cases against them under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act.