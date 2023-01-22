Bengaluru: 15-yr-old girl kills self; 17-yr-old 'husband' held

A 15-year-old girl, who was married to a 17-year-old, allegedly killed herself at a makeshift shed at Doddakammanahalli, following which the police arrested the boy under the charges of rape, abetment to suicide and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

The girl and the boy are both from Bihar. She was studying in class eight while the boy worked as a granite flooring labourer.

The duo fell in love in their village and he allegedly kidnapped her on August 29, 2022. He took her to Tirupati and both got married at a temple on September 2, 2022.

The girl’s father, who is also a granite flooring labourer, was working in Kunigal Taluk of Tumakuru district when the alleged kidnap happened. The girl’s parents first approached the police, but moved a court in Bihar later alleging lack of response.

Speaking to DH, the father said, “Local police and village sarpanch produced my daughter in the court. The court handed her over to us. The juvenile was not caught then.”

“After 15 days, the juvenile again took my daughter and came to Bengaluru. We didn’t know where they were. But one of my family members received a call from Hulimavu police informing that my daughter had allegedly killed herself. The police informed me that my daughter and the boy were staying in the labourers’ shed for 10 days,” he said.

“On January 17, the boy had a fight with my daughter and he assaulted her in front of other labourers. My daughter killed herself by hanging the next morning,” he alleged.

Police said they have arrested the boy. He is currently lodged in the state juvenile home.