Bengaluru: 2 bhikkhus die after falling off moving train

Two Buddhist bhikkhus, who allegedly fell from a moving train in Bengaluru outskirts, succumbed to injuries on Wednesday.
The Yeshwantpur Railway police have identified the deceased persons as Mingma Sherpa from Nepal and Tejan Lama from Assam.
Police said that the duo were students of Namdroling Monastery, popularly known as the Golden Temple near Kushal Nagar.
The incident came to light around 1.30 pm when the railway staff checking the track found two bodies on the track near Bettanagere village near Nelamangala.
The staff alerted the Yeshwantpur Railway who rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to the mortuary.
The police found a few tickets of Kushal Nagar. Suspecting the duo is from Golden Temple, the police contacted the temple management and sent them photographs of the two individuals.
The temple management confirmed that they are students and shared their details with the police. The management told police that the duo has been missing from the temple for the past three days.
The police suspect that the duo would have been sitting near the door of the train which they had boarded and accidentally fell on the track around 11.30 am.
A case has been registered, and police are investigating the deaths.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Focus on EVs and solar power integration
Man kills woman over filling water from handpump in MP
Rahane, Shardul rise in ICC Test rankings
Why medieval manuscripts have doodles of snail fights
Deadliest cyclones to have hit India in recent decades
New species of flying geckos uncovered in Mizoram
Yogi 1st CM to cross 25 mn followers on Twitter
Bhopal gas tragedy – After effects after 4 decades
Blessed with 'Shakti', women take to religious tourism
Married for a life abroad. Never saw their husbands