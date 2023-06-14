Bengaluru: 2 bhikkhus die after falling off moving train

Two Buddhist bhikkhus, who allegedly fell from a moving train in Bengaluru outskirts, succumbed to injuries on Wednesday.

The Yeshwantpur Railway police have identified the deceased persons as Mingma Sherpa from Nepal and Tejan Lama from Assam.

Police said that the duo were students of Namdroling Monastery, popularly known as the Golden Temple near Kushal Nagar.

The incident came to light around 1.30 pm when the railway staff checking the track found two bodies on the track near Bettanagere village near Nelamangala.

The staff alerted the Yeshwantpur Railway who rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to the mortuary.

The police found a few tickets of Kushal Nagar. Suspecting the duo is from Golden Temple, the police contacted the temple management and sent them photographs of the two individuals.

The temple management confirmed that they are students and shared their details with the police. The management told police that the duo has been missing from the temple for the past three days.

The police suspect that the duo would have been sitting near the door of the train which they had boarded and accidentally fell on the track around 11.30 am.

A case has been registered, and police are investigating the deaths.