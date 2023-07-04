Bengaluru: 2 minors arrested for stealing two-wheelers worth Rs 3 lakh

Police in western Bengaluru apprehended two minors for stealing two-wheelers from various parts of the city.

Six vehicles worth Rs 3 lakh have been confiscated from the suspects, who were arrested on June 27, according to police.

A police officer said that the duo operated in the city as well as adjoining rural areas. They usually carried out the crimes between 3 am and 5 am and targeted two-wheelers parked in front of buildings and in remote areas. They would break the vehicles' locks and cart them away.

Police said that the duo stole two vehicles in Chandra Layout and one each in Byatarayanapura, Kumbalgodu and Hoskote.