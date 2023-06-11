Bengaluru: 26 women rescued as CCB busts prostitution racket

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has reported conducting simultaneous raids in western Bengaluru to bust a prostitution racket.

Officials from the CCB's women's protection wing successfully rescued 26 women from different states and apprehended nine suspected pimps. According to the CCB's statement, these women were brought to Bengaluru a month ago under the false promise of job opportunities but were coerced into engaging in prostitution.

Out of the rescued individuals, nine are from Mumbai, eight from West Bengal, four from Delhi, and one each from Chattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

The CCB launched its crackdown based on a tip-off received on June 8.

Investigations revealed that the pimps would contact potential customers via phone and direct them to the traffic junction at Sir M Visvesvaraya Layout, 1st Block, 2nd Main, 3rd Cross, falling under the jurisdiction of the Jnanabharathi police station.

The pimps would negotiate deals, receive cash payments, and then accompany the customers to buildings originally intended as paying guest accommodations. However, these buildings were, in reality, being utilised as prostitution dens, the CCB said.