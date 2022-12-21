Bengaluru: 28-year-old woman kills daughter, rescued before ending life

A 28-year-old woman tried to end her life after killing her 10-year-old daughter in West Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The deceased girl is Priyanka and her mother is Suma, who is battling for her life. Police believe the reasons for the tragedy are Suma becoming a widow at a young age, her daughter’s illness and their financial status.

Suma allegedly strangled Priyanka at their house in Prasanna Layout near Sunkadakatte and tried to hang herself around 11 am.

Neighbours rescued Suma and alerted her sister who lives just a block away.

Priyanka was pronounced dead in hospital while Suma is in the ICU.

Suma is a garment factory worker. Her husband died of ill health one-and-a-half-years ago.

Priyanka, a class 4 student, suffered from a bone illness (her bones are weak or brittle). Even a small injury would result in a fracture. She fractured her leg for the third time recently and underwent surgery. Suma was disturbed by the incidents and that she had to raise her daughter alone.

Byadarahalli police have booked Suma for murder.