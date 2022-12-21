B'luru woman kills daughter, rescued before ending life

Bengaluru: 28-year-old woman kills daughter, rescued before ending life

The woman allegedly strangled her daughter before trying to hang herself

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 21 2022, 02:50 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2022, 09:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 28-year-old woman tried to end her life after killing her 10-year-old daughter in West Bengaluru on Tuesday. 

The deceased girl is Priyanka and her mother is Suma, who is battling for her life. Police believe the reasons for the tragedy are Suma becoming a widow at a young age, her daughter’s illness and their financial status. 

Suma allegedly strangled Priyanka at their house in Prasanna Layout near Sunkadakatte and tried to hang herself around 11 am. 

Also Read | Healing interrupted: Bengaluru Cops nab murder convict after 15 years

Neighbours rescued Suma and alerted her sister who lives just a block away.

Priyanka was pronounced dead in hospital while Suma is in the ICU. 

Suma is a garment factory worker. Her husband died of ill health one-and-a-half-years ago. 

Priyanka, a class 4 student, suffered from a bone illness (her bones are weak or brittle). Even a small injury would result in a fracture. She fractured her leg for the third time recently and underwent surgery. Suma was disturbed by the incidents and that she had to raise her daughter alone. 

Byadarahalli police have booked Suma for murder. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Crime
murder
Karnataka
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

Bengaluru shops fill up with Christmas goodies

Bengaluru shops fill up with Christmas goodies

F1 drivers barred from political remark unless approved

F1 drivers barred from political remark unless approved

Kerala liquor sales shot up 50% during World Cup final

Kerala liquor sales shot up 50% during World Cup final

DH Toon | Let sleeping dogs lie

DH Toon | Let sleeping dogs lie

Lesson: Prohibition doesn’t work

Lesson: Prohibition doesn’t work

A tete-e-tete with Toto

A tete-e-tete with Toto

 