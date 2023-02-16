Bengaluru: 3 detained over plot to kill BJP MLA Satish Reddy

Police detained a 17-year-old boy and two others over a purported conspiracy to eliminate Bommanahalli MLA Satish Reddy.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said three persons have been detained and based on the investigation, police will arrest those involved in the plot to kill the BJP leader.

The action came after the MLA’s aide Harish Babu filed a complaint against rowdy ‘Wilson Garden Naga’, a juvenile from Chitradurga and others on February 3.

Harish said that a person known to him, Chandru, informed him about a Rs 2-crore deal to kill Satish Reddy.

Chandru came to know about the plot from another friend Byresh, who revealed the involvement of a teen. Apparently, the juvenile had also sent a photo of the person who hatched the conspiracy, which turned out to be of rowdy Naga.

Chandru sent an audio clip of his conversation with Byresh.

Subsequently, a complaint was filed with the Wilson Garden Police against Naga, the teen from Chitradurga district and others under IPC Section 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120b (criminal conspiracy).

According to sources, police have detained the juvenile and another man, Girish, from Holalkere, and are bringing them to Bengaluru.

Initially, police had registered a case of non-cognizable register (NCR) and then registered an FIR on February 11 by taking permission from the court.

Speaking to media persons at the Vidhana Soudha on Wednesday, the MLA said, “We don’t see such vendetta politics in Karnataka... I am not afraid. I haven’t troubled anyone. The police will conduct a fair investigation and I will cooperate with them. I have intimated the chief minister, too.”

Reddy said he had refused additional security earlier. “We have to work closely with people and I cannot campaign for elections with

bodyguards.” He added that he won’t make allegations against any party, but would wait for the police to complete their inquiry.