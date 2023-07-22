Bengaluru: 3 held for installing 'provocative' flex boards targeting Bihar CM

Police on Wednesday arrested three people who installed "provocative" flex boards about Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during the opposition parties' meeting in Bengaluru last week.
The flex boards were set up on July 17 at 20 locations, including Chalukya Circle, Trilight Junction, opposite to Karnataka Film Chamber, and other places in central Bengaluru, coinciding with the opposition parties' meeting at Taj West End hotel.
Police found that the posters were printed at the printing press owned by a 30-year-old resident named Nanda Kumar from Seshadripuram and were carried in a minivan owned by K Mohan, who is from the same locality.
An FIR was filed at the High Grounds police station under IPC Section 290 (punishment for creating public nuisance), the Karnataka Open Place Disfigurement Act, and the Prevention of Damage To Public Property Act.
Police arrested Kumar, Mohan, and a third suspect named Sriram M.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Musk urges Twitter users to get verified, earn lots
A crusader falls: The humiliation of Kirit Somaiya
The sites of violence: Women and communities
Wildfire on Greek island forces hundreds to evacuate
Hamilton pips Verstappen for record pole in Hungary
Manipur University students eye transfer amid violence
Torrential rains lash Gujarat, create havoc in Junagadh
Himachal offering up to 50% discount on hotel room rent
FIFA Women's WC: Japan registers 5-0 win over Zambia
Goa's heritage forts: Struggle for restoration