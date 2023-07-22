Bengaluru: 3 held for installing 'provocative' flex boards targeting Bihar CM

Police on Wednesday arrested three people who installed "provocative" flex boards about Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during the opposition parties' meeting in Bengaluru last week.

The flex boards were set up on July 17 at 20 locations, including Chalukya Circle, Trilight Junction, opposite to Karnataka Film Chamber, and other places in central Bengaluru, coinciding with the opposition parties' meeting at Taj West End hotel.

Police found that the posters were printed at the printing press owned by a 30-year-old resident named Nanda Kumar from Seshadripuram and were carried in a minivan owned by K Mohan, who is from the same locality.

An FIR was filed at the High Grounds police station under IPC Section 290 (punishment for creating public nuisance), the Karnataka Open Place Disfigurement Act, and the Prevention of Damage To Public Property Act.

Police arrested Kumar, Mohan, and a third suspect named Sriram M.