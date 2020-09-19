Bengaluru: 38 arrested, 17.8 kg ganja seized

Continuing the crackdown on the drug trade, North division police arrested 38 people, including five drug peddlers and 33 consumers in separate cases. They seized 17.8 kg ganja and 600 grams of hashish oil.

Soladevanahalli police arrested Vinay Kumar Desiyaki (22), a Vijayawada native, from Achyuth Nagar and recovered 4.09 kg ganja. Desiyaki sourced the drug from Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. Desiyaki is a BTech final-year student. He came to the city by bus with ganja and sold the consignment to college students.

RMC Yard police arrested Arun (29) and Vijayan (27), both from Tamil Nadu, based on information provided by drug consumer Mahadev, who was also arrested. They seized 10.4 kg ganja.

In another case, they arrested 24-year-old Deepan B from Magadi Road and recovered 3.4 kg. Police arrested Tavanish alias Eesha (35) from Jalahalli and seized 600 ml of hashish oil.

In a special drive, the North division police swooped down on drug takers in many places, including Malleswaram, Srirampura, Subramanyanagar, Rajagopalnagar, Yeshwantpur, Peenya, RT Nagar, and JC Nagar. They booked 30 cases against drug consumers. Both drug takers and peddlers have been booked under the NDPS Act.