Bengaluru: 5 Nepali nationals held over theft at flats, valuables worth lakhs recovered

Hennur police have arrested a five-member Nepali gang that burgled locked flats with their associates.

The accused men tipped off their associates about locked flats in buildings they work in and get them burgled. Police recovered gold jewellery worth Rs 19 lakh, Rs 9.3 lakh in cash and other valuables from them.

On October 15 night, the gang burgled a flat in SK Residency Apartment in Horamavu in East Bengaluru. Ramachandra Reddy Atla, an Andhra businessman who owns the flat, went to his native with his wife and daughter to attend the final rites of his niece.

Police arrested SK Residency’s security guard Karan Bista, his associates Hikmat Shahi, Gorakh Kalu, Jeevan and Raju who all work as security guards in various apartments in the city. Bista called Atla personally to inform that his flat had been burgled.

The businessman filed a police complaint on returning to the city on October 17. The gang swindled Rs 28 lakh in cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 15 lakh.

A police team headed by Hennur inspector Vasanth Kumar M zeroed-in on the gang.

Suspecting that the security guards may have been involved, police interrogated Bista who confessed to having committed the crime with his associates. Police caught the others based on information gathered from Bista.

Police said the accused observed residents going out of town and alerted the associates via Facebook Messenger. They would later burgle the locked flat and sell the jewellery back in their native country.

With the arrests, police have solved four cases, all registered in the Hennur police station.

