Bengaluru: 53-yr-old booked for harassment

A 53-year-old man allegedly sexually harassed a 23-year-old female colleague at a printing press, following which the mother of the victim filed a complaint with Cottonpet police.
The woman, a resident of Siddarathanagar in Cottonpet, and the accused, Srirama, a resident of Lottegollahalli, were colleagues for six years.
According to her mother, Srirama used to grope her daughter and demand sexual favours. She quit the job, but returned to work after the printing press owner assured the victim and her mother that such harassment won't happen again. But Srirama misbehaved with the woman again.
He has been booked under IPC section 354A (sexual harassment).
