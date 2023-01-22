Bengaluru: 53-yr-old booked for harassment

Bengaluru: 53-yr-old booked for harassment

The woman, a resident of Siddarathanagar in Cottonpet, and the accused, Srirama, a resident of Lottegollahalli, were colleagues for six years

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 22 2023, 01:02 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2023, 02:13 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 53-year-old man allegedly sexually harassed a 23-year-old female colleague at a printing press, following which the mother of the victim filed a complaint with Cottonpet police.

The woman, a resident of Siddarathanagar in Cottonpet, and the accused, Srirama, a resident of Lottegollahalli, were colleagues for six years.

According to her mother, Srirama used to grope her daughter and demand sexual favours. She quit the job, but returned to work after the printing press owner assured the victim and her mother that such harassment won't happen again. But Srirama misbehaved with the woman again.

He has been booked under IPC section 354A (sexual harassment). 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Crime
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Lata Mangeshkar became part of everyday life: Gulzar

Lata Mangeshkar became part of everyday life: Gulzar

This zoo let people name cockroaches after their exes

This zoo let people name cockroaches after their exes

From red underwears to devils, all about Chinese New Yr

From red underwears to devils, all about Chinese New Yr

Rare dinosaur nests found in Narmada valley

Rare dinosaur nests found in Narmada valley

Let’s not turn our religious sites into selfie points

Let’s not turn our religious sites into selfie points

About 1.5 cr people take dip in Ganga on Mauni Amavasya

About 1.5 cr people take dip in Ganga on Mauni Amavasya

Congrats! You won the ovarian lottery

Congrats! You won the ovarian lottery

Xosha Roquemore to star in new 'Captain America' movie

Xosha Roquemore to star in new 'Captain America' movie

 