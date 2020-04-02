Bengaluru: 70 fake infrared thermometers seized

After fake hand sanitisers and N95 masks, it’s now the turn of fake thermometers.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has raided a surgical supply store in Rajajinagar 1st Block, North Bengaluru, seizing 70 fake infrared thermometers and 60 batteries used in them. They also arrested the store manager, a 32-year-old Kurubarahalli resident named Keshavan N. Police estimated that the thermometers and the batteries are valued at Rs 8 lakh.

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) said: “The proprietor had procured these fake thermometers from a manufacturer in Chennai. He paid about Rs 2,200 for each thermometer and sold it for Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000.”

According to Patil, the thermometers are clearly dubious: Neither the manufacturer nor the MRP or other details were mentioned on the packages.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Ravi Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime-2), said the raid was carried out following a specific tip. “We formed a team and sent one of our officers to the store as a prospective customer. The staff initially said there was no stock but later asked our officer to come after half an hour and take the thermometer for Rs 15,000,” Kumar explained.

The policeman went again and negotiated the price to Rs 13,500. Once he bought the thermometer, other policemen waiting nearby walked into the shop and carried out the raid, Kumar said.

A case has been registered at the Subramanya Nagar police station for further investigation.