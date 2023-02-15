B'luru: 70-year-old hacked to death in parking lot

Bengaluru: 70-year-old hacked to death in apartment parking lot as son watches in horror

An unidentified man attacked with a machete, as per the son

H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 15 2023, 02:08 ist
  • updated: Feb 15 2023, 04:47 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 70-year-old man was hacked to death in the parking lot of an apartment building in Marathahalli, Southeast Bengaluru, on Monday, police said. 

P N Narayanaswamy was found lying in a pool of blood inside the Indraprasth apartment complex located in Kaverappa Layout near Panathur around 11 am. 

His wife Y B Ashwathamma told the Marathahalli police that he and their son Manikanta left home around 11 am to visit the sub-registrar office in KR Puram. Suddenly, she heard Manikanta shouting for help. She ran out of the house and was stunned to find her husband lying in a pool of blood in the parking lot.

Manikanta told her that as he was taking out the vehicle, an unidentified man attacked Narayanaswamy with a machete. Manikanta tried to rescue his father but the killer tried to attack him too. Manikanta got scared and screamed for help, forcing the killer to flee. 

Manikanta saw the killer flee on a motorbike and join an accomplice, who was waiting for him on the road. Manikanta took the help of a water tanker driver to take Narayanaswamy to a hospital where he died later. 

Narayanaswamy and Ashwathamma have four three daughters and a son. 

Manikanta married Archana eight years ago and they filed for divorce six months ago. Both families and well-wishers had a meeting and decided to give a flat, Rs 15 lakh in cash, and one acre and seven guntas of land to Archana. 

Narayanaswamy and Manikanta were going to the sub-registrar’s office to register the flat in Archana’s name when the former was hacked to death. Police suspect that the murder occurred over a property dispute and are hunting for the killer. 

Check out DH's latest videos

