Bengaluru: 85-yr-old retd BEML staffer found dead, wife alleges murder

An 85-year-old home-alone retired employee of Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) was found dead in his house in western Bengaluru on September 7.

S Mahadevaiah is suspected to have been killed in his house in RR Nagar 2nd Phase, 5th Stage. Police have booked a case of murder, based on a complaint filed by his wife Jayamma N, a retired bank manager.

The body was found in a decomposed state. Neighbours went to Mahadevaiah's house as they didn't see him coming out, for days. There was no response to their knocks on the door. They peeped through the windows and found him lying dead in the bedroom.

The police were called in, who later alerted Jayamma. Jayamma reached evening of September 8. "I noticed a few valuables scattered inside the house. Property documents, gold jewellery and cash are missing from the cupboard," Jayamma told DH.