Bengaluru: Architect films PG mate in shower, cops lay trap to arrest him at hotel

H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 04 2022, 02:15 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2022, 02:15 ist
A 23-year-old civil architect was caught red-handed by police seeking sexual favours from a woman on Saturday. 

The 23-year-old woman works in a private firm and lives as a paying guest on Hulimavu-Begur Road in southern Bengaluru. The suspect lives in an adjacent men's PG. 

Police said the suspect entered the women's block through the common viaduct and filmed the woman while she was taking a bath. He later got her phone number and called her from an international number, probably using an online application. He then sent her videos from the bathroom and sought sexual favours. 

The stunned woman approached the police on Friday. At their suggestion, she agreed to meet the architect in private. He booked an OYO hotel room and sent her the location. He also specified the time. 

As the woman headed to the hotel room, plainclothes officers followed her. When the architect showed up for the "rendezvous", cops caught him. It was only then that the woman discovered that he stays in the same PG accommodation. 

The suspect has been remanded in judicial custody and cops are planning to check his laptop and phone to find out if he has similarly filmed other women, said C K Baba, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast). 

"There are lots of PGs in Bengaluru but those running them aren't taking the necessary measures for women's safety. Perverts may be on the prowl with their smartphones and hidden cameras," Baba said. "Women should be careful and should immediately approach the police when such activities come to their notice. We don't want any woman to become a victim of such perverts."

Bengaluru
bengaluru crime

