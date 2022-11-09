Bengaluru auto driver beats rowdy to death with stone in revenge killing

His tongue chopped by a rowdy last year, a 32-year-old man ganged up with four friends to kill his assaulter in a violent tit-for-tat.

Police have arrested all five suspects.

Mani alias Manu, an auto driver from Ravugodlu near Uttarahalli, had vowed revenge after Chandramouli S alias Chandru, 38, a rowdy from his village, chopped off his tongue on October 27, 2021.

Chandru had hailed Mani’s auto to Somanahalli and taken him to the terrace of his house where three of his friends were waiting. They confronted Mani about a past incident when he had allegedly abused one of them.

The group then pounced on him. Even as the friends pinned Mani, Chandru chopped off his tongue.

Chandru was jailed after the incident and stayed inside until April 6 this year. Mani waited for the right opportunity to hit back. The opportunity came on November 4.

Around 8 pm, Mani barged into Chandru’s house with four fellow auto drivers.

The group dragged Chandru out and hammered him with logs. Mani then picked up a stone while his associates pinned Chandru to the ground. Then, in cinematic style, Mani kept smashing Chandru on the head until he died.

The other arrested suspects are Lokesh alias Venkatesh, 27, Vinay K, 22, Maruti M, 22, and Ananda, 20, all from Ravugodlu

village.