Bengaluru: Bank executive caught red-handed filming girl in shower

Chetan B C
Chetan B C, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 25 2023, 21:43 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2023, 03:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Police have arrested a 25-year-old bank executive for filming a woman showering in her PG accommodation. 

Police said Ashok, the suspect, worked in the credit card section of a private bank and lived as a paying guest adjacent to a girls' PG at Rajpalya in Hoodi, East Bengaluru. 

On Wednesday, a woman living in the paying guest accommodation caught Ashok red-handed. He had peered into the window of the bathroom and was trying to film her as she showered. 

The woman, who works as a receptionist at a pub in eastern Bengaluru, filed a complaint at the Mahadevapura police station. 

Police sources said three more videos of women showering were found on Ashok's mobile phone. 

Ashok hails from Chelur in Bagepalli, Chikkaballapur district. 

Crimes against women
Crime
Bengaluru

