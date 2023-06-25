Bengaluru: Bank executive caught red-handed filming girl in shower

Police have arrested a 25-year-old bank executive for filming a woman showering in her PG accommodation.
Police said Ashok, the suspect, worked in the credit card section of a private bank and lived as a paying guest adjacent to a girls' PG at Rajpalya in Hoodi, East Bengaluru.
On Wednesday, a woman living in the paying guest accommodation caught Ashok red-handed. He had peered into the window of the bathroom and was trying to film her as she showered.
The woman, who works as a receptionist at a pub in eastern Bengaluru, filed a complaint at the Mahadevapura police station.
Police sources said three more videos of women showering were found on Ashok's mobile phone.
Ashok hails from Chelur in Bagepalli, Chikkaballapur district.
