Bengaluru: Bescom lodges police complaint over fake appointment letters

A new scam has emerged where job aspirants were issued fake appointment letters with Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) and Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) letterheads.

In a statement, Bescom said five such incidents had come to light and it had lodged a complaint at the Vidhana Soudha police station.

"Criminals have forged the letterhead of Bescom and KPTCL and used such forged letterheads. They sent appointment verification letters to meter readers and junior assistant posts. We have heard that they have demanded huge amounts of bribes assuring the aspirants a job with Bescom," a senior Bescom official said.

The letters were issued in the name of the Bescom executive engineer and superintendent engineers.

While only a few incidents have now come to light, officials are wary that many more such letters may have been issued and urged people to come forward and complain about the same. They have also warned the public to be cautious of such frauds.

"Neither Bescom nor KPTCL issues such appointment letters directly to the job aspirants," a senior Bescom official said.