Bengaluru: Bike-riding duo assaulted by gang, one dead

A four-member gang attacked a duo riding a bike in Vijinapura on Wednesday night, following which one of the victims succumbed to injuries.

S Irudhaya Raj (22) died in the attack, while 27-year-old T Vijay was injured. Both are natives of KGF and reside in Vijinapura and work as painters.

Police have arrested Rajesh, 30, currently unemployed; Jagadish alias Jaggi, 31; and Manoj (25), both professional drivers; besides 28-year-old Karthik, a private firm employee. All four suspects were residents of Vijinapura. Police said they are currently investigating the previous criminal records of the accused.

Police revealed that Raj and his cousin Vijay had attended a gathering at a friend’s house in Maragondanahalli and were returning home on their motorcycle. Raj was riding the bike, with Vijay as the pillion rider.

Around 11 pm, while they were riding through Vijinapura, the group of four intercepted them. Rajesh questioned Raj about why he was out late at night in their area and asked what they are doing in Vijinapura since he had not seen them before.

Raj asserted that Rajesh had no right to question him. An enraged Rajesh struck Raj on the head with a long machete. Vijay was also assaulted with the machete’s handle when he referred to Rajesh as ‘anna’ (brother) and

disclosed his identity.

Rajesh then recognised Vijay and warned the duo not to report the incident to the police before allowing them to leave the scene. Raj was severely bleeding from his head, while Vijay sustained a minor injury.

On returning home, Vijay and Raj administered first aid to each other and decided to consult a doctor in the morning. They rested after the bleeding had subsided.

On Thursday morning, Raj did not wake up from his sleep. Vijay discovered his lifeless body and rushed to the police station to report the incident, said Bheemashankar S Guled, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East).

Ramamurthy Nagar police inspector Rangaswamy and his team swung into action, arresting Rajesh initially and subsequently nabbing the other three.