B'luru biz man cheated of Rs 1.05L in online 'sale'

Bengaluru biz man cheated of Rs 1.05 lakh in online scooter 'sale'

A senior police officer said attempts were made to block the account but the money had already been withdrawn

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 17 2023, 03:06 ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2023, 04:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Cybercriminals have cheated a businessman who wanted to buy an electric scooter online.

The 55-year-old director of Biocare Garment Processor in Kumbalgodu Industrial Area approached the cybercrime police to track down the criminals who cheated him of Rs 1.05 lakh.

The complainant said he was doing a search online for details of an electric scooter on March 10 when he came across the website.

The website provided a mobile number for customers to book the vehicle. The complainant called the number and was informed that he would be sent the details of the vehicle along with the invoice on WhatsApp.

Accordingly, he was sent details of the scooter, Ola S1 Pro, priced at Rs 1.4 lakh. The invoice also stated that he could avail a discount of Rs 35,000.

The complainant was asked to pay the price in full — Rs 1.05 lakh — and was provided a bank account number for the transaction. He transferred the money on March 11, in three transactions. He was promised that the scooter would be delivered on March 13. But when he called again, he was asked to pay another Rs 20,000 which, he was told, was a “subsidy” that would be reimbursed.

Suspecting foul play, he contacted city police commissioner C H Pratap Reddy and filed a complaint.

A senior police officer said attempts were made to block the account but the money had already been withdrawn. A case has been registered for cheating and under the Information Technology Act. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Crime
Online fraud
Bengaluru
Bengaluru news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bengaluru receives first splash of pre-monsoon showers

Bengaluru receives first splash of pre-monsoon showers

UK to show India's Kohinoor as a 'symbol of conquest'

UK to show India's Kohinoor as a 'symbol of conquest'

UK bans TikTok on govt devices

UK bans TikTok on govt devices

Student kills self, landlord dies after seeing body

Student kills self, landlord dies after seeing body

2 women agree to split days with single man they love

2 women agree to split days with single man they love

Rare red-headed vulture sighted in Dudhwa National Park

Rare red-headed vulture sighted in Dudhwa National Park

 