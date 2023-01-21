Bengaluru: Bizman slashes hand, fakes robbery to pocket Rs 10 lakh

A businessman who allegedly faked a robbery and filed a police complaint, has been arrested.

Mularam, the owner of Metro Shoe Agency in Manavarthipet, wanted to pocket Rs 10 lakh belonging to a person from his community who helps people from Rajasthan financially to set up a business.

His luck ran out as police found that he had faked the robbery. Mularam had informed police that Ramesh, a businessman, used to help people from his state. Businessmen returned the money in instalments.

He used to collect money from various shopkeepers on behalf of Ramesh and hand over the cash to him. Accordingly, on January 13, Mularam collected around Rs 10 lakh from 10 shopkeepers.

He later filed a complaint, claiming that a gang of four, in the guise of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) cops, intercepted him near Sirsi Circle and snatched the cash by attacking his hands with a blade.

Cash in warehouse

Police, however, found that Mularam had hidden the cash in his warehouse. He himself had cut his hand with the blade. Mularam confessed to police that he had sustained losses in the business and thought of pocketing the money. Police have written to the court to give permission to register a case against him for filing a false complaint and Rs 10 lakh has been recovered.