Boy 'ends life' after being 'scolded' for exam result

Bengaluru boy 'ends life' after teacher 'scolds' him for poor exam result

The family blamed the teacher for the boy's death and a case of unnatural death has been registered

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 28 2022, 22:44 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2022, 22:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A 16-year-old schoolboy allegedly killed himself after being scolded by a teacher for scoring poorly in a preparatory exam.

Shreyas, who was in class 10 at a private school, was found hanging in his house at Ullal Upanagara, West Bengaluru, on Tuesday evening. His elder sister had come back from college and knocked on the door but didn't get a response. She peeped through the window and was horrified to find him hanging. Neighbours helped break the door open and untie the boy, but he was dead by then.

Shreyas' parents were away at work at the time. Shreyas had attended school on Tuesday.

The family handed the police a purported suicide letter on Wednesday. As per the note, a schoolteacher had scolded Shreyas for scoring poorly in the preparatory exam and in previous tests.

The family blamed the teacher for the boy's death. Police said they would seek an expert opinion to determine if Shreyas had indeed written the letter.

For now, a case of unnatural death has been registered.

Bengaluru
Suicide
Crime

