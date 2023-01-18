Bengaluru boy succumbs to injuries after getting electrocuted while flying kite

B'luru boy electrocuted while flying kite, dies

The deceased has been identified as Abubakar, a resident of Dasappa Garden in HMT Layout

HM Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 18 2023, 18:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 13-year-old boy has succumbed to the burn injuries that he had sustained in the electrocution after coming in contact with the high tension wire while flying the kite in HMT Layout of RT Nagar in North Bengaluru. 

The deceased has been identified as Abubakar, a resident of Dasappa Garden in HMT Layout. The incident had taken place around 2 pm on Monday (June 16). Abubakar and his friend had gone to fly a kite in Vishweshwaraiah park on 6th B cross Road in HMT Layout. He succumbed to injuries between 

By preliminary investigation police said that Abubakar and his friend brought a kite and went to fly it in the park. The kite fell on the high tension wire. Abubakar climbed a building adjacent to the park with the help of the park’s compound mesh. He reached the first floor of the residential building and tried to take the kite.

He came in contact with the high tension wire which is hardly one-and-half feet in distance from the building. Abubakar sustained an electric shock. His friend who witnessed the act shouted for help. The local people rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to nearby private hospital and from there he was shifted to Burns Ward at Victoria hospital.

Abubakar had sustained around 80 percent burn injuries. He died undergoing treatment around 1.30 am on Wednesday. Abubakar’s friend told local people that Abubakar was trying to take the kite with the help of a small stick, while few others claim that he was trying to take the kite directly.

Abubakar was studying seventh standard in a Government school. He was the youngest son of Sultana who is working as a domestic helper. Abubakar was survived by his mother and two elder brothers.

Based on the complaint filed by Sulthana the RT Nagar police have taken up the case of negligence causing the death under the IPC section 304 A against the KPTCL, Bescom and BBMP officials and are investigating.

