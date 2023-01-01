Bengaluru: Businessman shoots himself inside car, death note names BJP MLA

A businessman allegedly shot himself dead on Sunday evening, leaving an eight-page purported death note that named BJP’s Mahadevapura MLA Aravind Limbavali and five others.

Pradeep (47) of Amalipura, near HSR Layout, was found dead with a gunshot to his head in his car at Nettegere in Kaggalipura, Southwest Bengaluru.

Besides Limbavali, the purported note names K Gopi, Somaiah, Ramesh Reddy, Jayaram Reddy and Raghav Bhat with their phone numbers, police sources said.

“These six people did injustice to me. They should be punished and I should get justice,” the note states.

Kaggalipura police are investigating the note.

Police sources said Pradeep and his family drove to a resort in Nettigere on Saturday night to celebrate the New Year.

On Sunday morning, he left the resort, saying he needed to go to Sira. But he headed home instead, penned the death note and returned to the resort. In the evening, while on his way back home, he shot himself in the moving car, police sources said.

As per the note, Pradeep had invested about Rs 1.5 crore in an upcoming resort project near HSR Layout and was promised a stake. He raised the money by selling his house and taking loans but was short-changed. Pradeep was to get Rs 2.5 crore, police sources said.

The note further states that Limbavali tried to broker a compromise on behalf of the five businessmen.

An agreement was reached a month ago to pay Pradeep his dues, but he didn’t receive all the money.